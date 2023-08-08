Fayette County Public Schools employee facing 23 sex crime-related charges

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Fayette County Public Schools employee has been arrested and is facing 23 different sex crime-related charges.

Police say 49-year-old Kevin Lentz was arrested Tuesday and is charged with seven counts of use of a minor under 16 in a sexual performance. He is also charged with 10 counts of distribution of obscene matter to a minor and six counts of tampering with physical evidence.

"We have been made aware of the arrest of Mr. Kevin Lentz," Fayette County Public Schools said in a statement. "The safety and well-being of our students is our top priority. FCPS will fully cooperate with all authorities during their investigation. We remain committed to maintaining a secure and supportive learning environment for all our students."

The school district confirmed Lentz was placed on administrative leave from FCPS Tuesday morning, pending the outcome of the Lexington Police investigation. Henry Clay High School's website lists Lentz as an English teacher for the school.

Henry Clay High School

Lentz is currently being held in the Fayette County Detention Center. Police say detectives from the Special Victims Section are continuing to investigate.