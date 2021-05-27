FBI: Covington man sprayed police with fire extinguisher, stole helmet during Capitol riot

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Covington man was arrested Thursday in connection with violence at the United States Capitol on Jan. 6.

#BREAKING: NICHOLAS JAMES BROCKHOFF of Covington, KY was arrested today in connection with the violence at the U.S. Capitol on January 6th. Stay up-to-date on all of the Capitol Breach cases here: https://t.co/dwam3OWYxd @FBIMemphis pic.twitter.com/onqYpg6MFB — FBI Louisville (@FBILouisville) May 27, 2021

According to court documents from the United States District Court, Nicholas James Brockhoff was captured on surveillance video discharging a fire extinguisher from scaffolding located on the Capitol's Lower West Terrace.

US District Court

Multiple law enforcement officers below the terrace told investigators they were hit with the contents of the fire extinguisher, which caused law enforcement to disperse and obstructed their vision.

Brockhoff can also be seen on surveillance video wearing a stolen MPD helmet, entering the Capitol through a broken window, and forcing his way into a Republican conference room.

US District Court

He is charged with assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers; use of a deadly or dangerous weapon; and obstruction of law enforcement during civil disorder.