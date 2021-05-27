Watch
NewsCrime

Actions

FBI: Covington man sprayed police with fire extinguisher, stole helmet during Capitol riot

items.[0].image.alt
US District Court
nick.png
Posted at 1:46 PM, May 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-27 14:04:44-04

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Covington man was arrested Thursday in connection with violence at the United States Capitol on Jan. 6.

According to court documents from the United States District Court, Nicholas James Brockhoff was captured on surveillance video discharging a fire extinguisher from scaffolding located on the Capitol's Lower West Terrace.

extinguisher.png

Multiple law enforcement officers below the terrace told investigators they were hit with the contents of the fire extinguisher, which caused law enforcement to disperse and obstructed their vision.

Brockhoff can also be seen on surveillance video wearing a stolen MPD helmet, entering the Capitol through a broken window, and forcing his way into a Republican conference room.

helmet.png

He is charged with assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers; use of a deadly or dangerous weapon; and obstruction of law enforcement during civil disorder.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

BBN Tonight

BBN Tonight