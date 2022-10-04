FBI looking for man accused of soliciting explicit pictures from minors, victims may be in Kentucky

(LEX 18) — The FBI is asking for the public's help in locating David Patrick Sheffield.

Sheffield allegedly used popular social media apps to approach minors and solicit sexually explicit photographs and videos in return for the promise of payment, according to federal officials. The FBI office in Louisville says victims may be located throughout Kentucky.

Help the #FBI locate David Patrick Sheffield. Victims may be located throughout Kentucky.https://t.co/PkoJx2qrqB — FBI Louisville (@FBILouisville) October 4, 2022

The FBI is offering a reward for information leading to Sheffield's arrest and conviction. He has ties to Seattle, Washington; Las Vegas, Nevada; Fresno, California; Alaska; and Florida.

Federal officials are also asking the public in identifying potential minor victims who may have been asked by David Patrick Sheffield to produce and transmit sexually explicit videos and photos. Your tip may be worth a reward. You can submit a tip here.

The FBI says Sheffield has used five different aliases and five different birth dates.

Aliases: David White, Dave White, Damien White, Damien Donahue, and Craiger Strout

Date(s) of Birth Used: June 2, 1989, June 19, 1989, June 21, 1989, January 31, 1990, and November 22, 1991

Sheffield has tattoos of a black and white nautical star on the right side of his chest, cursive writing, and a checkered emblem on his right forearm. He also has scars on his left arm and left leg.

Sheffield is believed to have multiple tattoos including:



1) A nautical star on his chest

2) Cursive writing on his right forearm

3) A checkered pattern on his right forearm pic.twitter.com/YSQhuEdW0B — FBI Chicago (@FBIChicago) October 4, 2022

A federal arrest warrant was issued for Sheffield on June 9, 2022, in the United States District Court, Northern District of Illinois, Eastern Division, Chicago, Illinois, after Sheffield was charged with interstate communication of threats.

If you have any information concerning this person, please contact your local FBI office or the nearest American Embassy or Consulate.