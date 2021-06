LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The FBI is looking for a wanted man following a shooting in Lexington.

The FBI says officers were in the process of serving a fugitive warrant on Antonio "Tony" Cotton in Lexington. Officers then exchanged gunfire with Cotton, and Cotton fled the scene.

Anyone with information on Cotton's whereabouts should contact the FBI immediately at (502) 263-6000.

