FBI: Suspected gang leader with Kentucky ties added to most wanted list

(LEX NEWS) — Gregory Henderson Jr. has been added to the FBI's Ten Most Wanted List for his alleged involvement in drug trafficking and animal fighting conspiracies and for his role as the leader of a violent, neighborhood-based gang in Indianapolis, Indiana.

According to the FBI, the gang is affiliated with the Gangster Disciples and has significant drug distribution ties to the Sinaloa Cartel.

Henderson Jr. has ties to both Louisville and Lexington. He is considered armed and dangerous, according to the FBI.

Anyone with information about Henderson Jr. is asked to contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI or submit a tip at tips.fbi.gov.