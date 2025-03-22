Federal fugitive arrested, drugs, firearms and paraphernalia found in home, police say

WHITLEY CO. KY. (LEX 18) — According to the Corbin Police Department, a "multi-agency cooperation" resulted in the arrest of a federal fugitive in Whitley County on Friday.

Police say that Christopher Lee Jones, who was wanted on charges for absconding federal parole supervision, was believed to be at a home in the Rockholds community of Whitley County armed with multiple firearms.

A release from Corbin police says that Jones escaped officers through a hole in the floor of the home but was located in a crawl space beneath the floor. Jones eventually came out of the crawl space and was taken into custody without incident.

A search warrant for the home was then executed, stemming from a drug investigation. The search turned up a large quantity of methamphetamine, multiple firearms, drug paraphernalia, and a large sum of US currency, the release states. The home, in which three minor children of Jones' girlfriend Michaela Sullivan reportedly lived, was described by police as "deplorable."

Jones was arrested and served a federal arrest warrant for absconding federal parole supervision and taken to the Laurel County Detention Center.

Jones' reported girlfriend, Michaela Kay Sullivan, was also arrested and charged with "Criminal Abuse 1st Degree - child under 12 (2 Counts), Criminal Abuse 1st Degree, Trafficking Cont Sub 1st Degree 1st Off (>= 2 grams methamphetamine) (complicity), and Drug Paraphernalia." Sullivan was taken to the Whitley County Detention Center.

The Corbin Police Department, ATF, Knox County Sheriff's Department, Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, Williamsburg Police Department, and the United States Marshals Service were involved in the cooperative effort.