Federal jury in Lexington convicts Mercer Co. man for child sex trafficking

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The U.S. Attorney's Office Eastern District of Kentucky reported that a Mercer County man was convicted by a federal jury in Lexington on Tuesday for sex trafficking of children.

According to a press release, the jury convicted 42-year-old Larry Coffman of two counts of sex trafficking of children and committing a felony involving a minor, following a two-day trial. Further, Coffman is required to register as a sex offender.

Testimony during the trial revealed that in February 2023, Coffman "solicited, recruited, and enticed two minor victims to engage in a sex act in exchange for something of value," the release read.

The attorney's office added that at the time of the offenses, Coffman had been convicted of a prior sex offense and was also required to register as a sex offender.

Coffman is set to appear for sentencing on July 28 and he faces a minimum 25 years in prison and a maximum of life in prison.