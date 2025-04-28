Fire department chief in Perry County indicted by grand jury, document reveals

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A document obtained by LEX 18 reveals that a grand jury has indicted Jakes Branch Fire Department Chief Jamie Farris on theft charges in Perry County.

A press release from Kentucky State Police reports that authorities were contacted in early January for "complaints of misconduct." An investigation revealed then revealed Farris' and Stacy's theft where they allegedly "used thousands of department funds for personal use."

According to the document, Farris was indicted on theft by unlawful taking or disposition of all others $10,000 < $1,000,000 and abuse of public trust. The document states that on count one from Oct. 1, 2021, through Aug. 26, 2024, Farris allegedly took money "of the value of $10,000 or more but less than $1,000,000 owned by the Jackes Branch Fire Department."

Count two in the document states that an audit revealed that "Farris and Treasurer Sharla Stacy, public servants, obtained over $10,000 in money that belonged to the Jakes Branch Fire Department."

Farris and Stacy are not to be within 1000 feet of Jakes Branch Fire Department, the document reports. They are both charged with one count of theft by unlawful taking and one count of abuse by public trust.

The document notes that each defendant's bond is set at $25,000 cash, and their arraignment is set for July 3 at 9 a.m.