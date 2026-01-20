Fleming County man arrested after allegedly evading police multiple times

FLEMING COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Fleming County man who repeatedly fled from law enforcement over the course of a week was finally taken into custody with the help of a K9 unit, according to the Fleming County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office says that Aaron Black was arrested Jan. 18 after deputies received a tip about his location near Ringos Mills Road and Freeman Road. Deputy James Welch and K9 Rex located Black and took him into custody without incident.

According to the sheriff's office, the arrest came after multiple attempts by Black to evade police that began Jan. 11 when Deputy Dustin Cooper spotted him driving a silver Honda CR-V on Hillsboro Road. Black had an active arrest warrant at the time.

When deputies tried to stop the vehicle, Black reportedly fled the roadway and drove into a nearby field before abandoning the car and running into a wooded area on foot, according to the sheriff's office. Deputies detained a passenger who confirmed the driver's identity as Black, but an extensive search of the area failed to locate him.

Black was later spotted by deputies on another occasion and fled on foot again. He evaded capture during that incident as well, prompting authorities to file additional criminal charges, according to the sheriff's office.

Black now faces charges including fleeing or evading police in a motor vehicle, fleeing or evading police on foot, possession of methamphetamine, and additional related charges.

The Fleming County Sheriff's Office praised Deputy Cooper, Deputy Welch, and K9 Rex for their persistence and professionalism throughout the investigation.