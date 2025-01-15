Flemingsburg man wanted for rape, sodomy charges: KSP reports

FLEMINGSBURG, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky State Police reported that a Flemingsburg man is wanted for rape and sodomy charges and asked the community for information on his current location.

According to KSP, 28-year-old Michael Anthony La Porta is described as standing at 5 feet 11 inches tall with brown hair and blue eyes.

KSP said he could be driving a 2010 Chevy Silverado pickup truck.

La Porta, according to KSP, is also wanted for the use of a minor under 16 in a sex performance.

KSP asked that anyone with information regarding La Porta's whereabouts call 606-784-4127.