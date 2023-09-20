Flemingsburg PTO president accused of misappropriating thousands of dollars

(LEX 18) — A Fleming County PTO president has been arrested and charged with multiple counts related to alleged misappropriation of funds.

40-year-old Erica Martin Earlywine is charged with one count of abuse of public trust greater than $10,000 but less than $100,000 and 45 counts of second-degree forgery, according to court records.

Earlywine was “the only person issued a debit card” for the organization, and there were “numerous cash withdrawals and personal use debit card transactions,” according to her arrest citation.

Earlywine is also accused of forging signatures on 45 checks, according to the citation.

The investigation began after the Fleming County School Board contacted Kentucky State Police, according to the citation.

Earlywine is scheduled to be arraigned on the charges on Sept. 27.