Flight from CVG emergency lands in Atlanta after passenger sneaks box cutter onboard, threatens to stab others

CINCINNATI — A Frontier flight flying out of CVG on Friday emergency landed in Atlanta after it was discovered a passenger snuck a box cutter onboard, said Patricia Mancha, a spokesperson for TSA.

Before diverting to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport around 9:30 p.m. Friday, Flight 1761 was headed to Tampa International Airport in Florida.

In a statement to sent to WFTS, WCPO's sister station in Tampa, Frontier said that no passengers or crew were reported injured.

"The aircraft landed safely in Atlanta and the passenger in question was taken into custody by Atlanta law enforcement," Frontier said.

Mancha said that after a search of the suspect and his belongings, TSA found a second box cutter in his carry-on.

Alisza Dixon, a passenger on the plane, said it was a normal flight until there was a little more than an hour left until Tampa. She said that panic and gossip began among the other passengers.

Dixon said the passenger with the box cutter was seated four rows behind her, and another passenger near him told her he was mumbling to himself that he was going to stab people.

When the man went to use the plane's restroom, the woman sitting beside him went to the front of the plane and alerted a flight attendant, Dixon said. After the man exited the restroom, Dixon said another passenger restrained the man at the back of the plane.

As they landed, Dixon said all of the passengers had zero idea they were in Atlanta instead of Tampa. She figured out she was in Atlanta when she checked her phone.

"I don't even know how to describe this," Dixon said. "We just randomly landed in another state."

After landing, Dixon said all of the passengers were instructed to leave their luggage on the plane and were led to a waiting area.

Around 1:30 a.m., Dixon said there were given hotel vouchers and informed they'd fly out to Tampa in the morning.

Police nor TSA have released the identity of the passenger.

Mancha confirmed that blades are prohibited in the cabin, but they are allowed in checked luggage.

"TSA takes its role in transportation security very seriously," Mancha said. "The situation with the Frontier flight is under investigation with the US Attorney's Office, as they are the lead federal agency in this matter."

TSA also said it began an internal review by viewing CCTV as well as airport security operations and processes.

