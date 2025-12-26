Florence man arrested on 60 child pornography charges after investigation

FLORENCE, Ky. (LEX 18) — A 48-year-old Florence man faces 60 charges related to child pornography after Boone County Sheriff's Office detectives executed a search warrant at his home on Tuesday.

The Boone County Sheriff's Office reported that Anderson Moore was arrested on Friday following an investigation that began when detectives identified an IP address connected to shared files containing child sexual abuse material. The IP address was registered to Moore's home on Plantation Drive, authorities detailed.

Detectives, along with the Criminal Forensic Unit, Electronic Crimes Unit and electronics detection K-9, executed the search warrant at Moore's home early Tuesday morning. According to authorities, numerous electronic devices and other electronic media storage equipment were recovered.

During questioning, Moore admitted to detectives that he used torrent software to download and view files containing media of child pornography. He also admitted to uploading those same videos.

Moore was charged with 26 counts of Distribution of Matter Portraying a Sexual Performance by a Minor Under 12 and 34 counts of Possession of Matter Portraying a Sexual Performance by a Minor.