Floyd County elementary school student charged with terroristic threatening, officials report

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — An elementary school student in Floyd County was charged with second-degree terroristic threatening after an investigation on Monday, according to Floyd County Schools.

The school district says it coordinated with the Floyd County Sheriff's Department to address a threat made at Betsy Lane Elementary School.

After an investigation, officials say that it was determined that a juvenile had made implicit threatening statements to other students during the school day, therefore, the juvenile was taken into custody by the sheriff's department.

School officials report that "at no time was a firearm discovered on school property, and no students or staff were in any imminent danger during this incident."

The school district says they will continue working with law enforcement as the investigation is ongoing.

