Former Bengals player Adam 'Pacman' Jones appears in court after being arrested outside of Covington bar

KENTON COUNTY, Ky. — Former Bengals player Adam "Pacman" Jones appeared in Kenton County court to be arraigned on Wednesday after being arrested outside a Covington bar.

Jones was seen waiting to stand before the judge before his arraignment got underway.

Jones's arraignment was quick. The judge set his next court date for Tuesday, July 8.

Covington police said officers were dispatched to a bar along W Sixth Street around 12:45 a.m. Saturday for a "report of a disturbance involving a customer and an employee."

When they arrived, they were directed to a car trying to leave the area. Police identified Jones as a passenger in the vehicle. The 41-year-old was then arrested on charges "related to his level of intoxication and his behavior."

The former Bengals corner was transported to the Kenton County Detention Center, and while being booked, Jones assaulted the arresting officer, police said.

He has been charged with public intoxication, disorderly conduct and assault of a police officer.

Covington police also said Jones is "being held to the same standard of conduct as any other individual in (the) community."

This is not the first time Jones has been arrested. In 2023, he pleaded guilty to a charge of disorderly conduct after an incident at the Cincinnati Northern Kentucky International (CVG) Airport. Jones accepted a plea deal with prosecutors after he was originally booked into the Boone County Jail for alcohol intoxication, disorderly conduct and terroristic threatening after he was removed from a United flight.