Former EKU aviation professor facing voyeurism, other charges involving minors

RICHMOND, Ky. (LEX 18) — A former Eastern Kentucky University aviation professor has been arrested and is facing voyeurism and other charges involving minors.

Kyle Knezevich's arrest citation states that on September 5, a video camera was found in the men's restroom of the Whalin Technology Complex and reported to EKU Police. Kentucky State Police's Electronic Crime Branch was able to identify Knezevich as the person who placed the camera in the restroom to record "unsuspecting individuals," according to the citation.

When an officer spoke with Knezevich, the citation stated that he admitted to placing the video camera in the restroom. Officials later obtained a search warrant for his home and discovered several disturbing visual images involving minors, according to the citation.

Knezevich was also a swim coach at Model Laboratory in Richmond.

According to a statement from Eastern Kentucky University, officials were notified of criminal allegations involving Knezevich on September 6 and that he was immediately placed on administrative leave pending a criminal investigation. The school said he tendered his letter of resignation on September 7. EKU says they are fully cooperating with law enforcement officials.

Knezevich is being held at the Madison County Detention Center. His arraignment is set for Monday, September 11th, in Madison District Court.