Former elected Kenton County coroner indicted for illegal opiod prescriptions

Posted at 10:40 PM, Oct 14, 2021
KENTON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A former Kenton county coroner faces allegations of illegally prescribing opioids.

According to the indictment, David Suetholz faces 10 counts of improper opioid distribution in or around the Crescent Springs and Fort Wright areas.

Suetholz is an M.D. and was the county coroner from 1991 to June of this year.

The indictment states that oxycodone, acetaminophen, fentanyl, and oxycontin prescriptions Suetholz wrote between 2018 and 2020 were not for legitimate medical issues.

If found guilty of the charges, Suetholz could face up to 30 years in prison and $2 million in fines.

