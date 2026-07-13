Former Elliott County Ambulance Service director indicted on 6 felony charges

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — A former Elliott County Ambulance Service director faces six felony charges after a grand jury indictment stemming from an investigation by the Kentucky Attorney General's Office.

An Elliott County grand jury indicted 40-year-old Micheal Burling on the following charges:

Two counts of Abuse of Public Trust Over $100,000 (Class B Felony);

One count of Theft By Deception Over $10,000 (Class B Felony);

One count of Theft By Unlawful Taking Over $10,000 but under $1,000,000 (Class C Felony);

One count of Tampering With Public Records (Class D Felony); and

One count of Criminal Possession of a Forged Instrument (Class D Felony).

According to court records, the crimes occurred from January 2018 through May 2024, while Burling served as director of the Elliott County Ambulance Service. During that time, he fraudulently used employer funds and falsified records.

Attorney General Russell Coleman and Brandon Ison, the Commonwealth's Attorney for Carter, Elliott and Morgan counties, announced the indictment Monday.

Burling was arraigned Monday and returns to court Aug. 10 for a pretrial conference.