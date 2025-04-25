Former Estill County Clerk pleads guilty to felony charges, AG Russell Coleman says

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — Attorney General Russell Coleman announced on Friday that a former Estill County Clerk has pleaded guilty to two felony charges: one count of abuse of public trust and one count of willful filing of false tax return.

A release from the office of the Attorney General says that 57-year-old Brian Crowe pleaded guilty to the charges filed in Estill County Court that say from January of 2023 through February of 2024, Crowe "regularly paid himself extra paychecks."

The release says, "The theft totaled $79,948.09. In March of 2024, he filed a false tax return, intentionally failing to report income for the 2023 year in the amount of $69,475,28." The release adds, "According to the plea agreement, Crowe agreed to a five-year sentence and will be required to pay restitution in the amount of $79,948.09 to the Estill Fiscal Court and restitution to the Kentucky State Treasury of $4,687.38."

Both charges are Class D Felonies, and Crowe's sentencing is scheduled for May 23, according to the office.

Attorney General Coleman said, "“Kentuckians trust their elected officials to serve with honesty and integrity. The actions of this rogue clerk betrayed that trust. We are grateful to our colleagues in the Department of Criminal Investigations (DCI) and Special Prosecutions who protected Estill County from corruption."