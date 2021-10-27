Former Estill County teacher pleads guilty on charges tied to sex abuse case

ESTILL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Former Estill County teacher, Sherry Murphy, has pleaded guilty after she was accused of not reporting sexual messages between her boyfriend and students.

According to court documents, Murphy pleaded guilty to wanton endangerment as part of a plea agreement. Charges of intimidating a witness and assault were dropped.

Murphy was indicted for charges pertaining to accusations she helped her boyfriend message minors for sex. Police said that Murphy knew that her boyfriend, Torstein Torsetinson, 35, messaged girls inappropriately, but she did not report it to authorities.

The sentencing for Murphy is scheduled for January 4.