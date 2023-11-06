Former FCPS high school teacher pleads guilty to production, possession of child pornography

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Lexington man and former high school teacher with Fayette County Public Schools has pleaded guilty to the production and possession of child pornography.

49-year-old Kevin Lentz pleaded guilty on Monday in federal court. Lentz admitted in his plea agreement that he began a conversation with a 9-year-old online in March 2023, and within minutes, Lentz sent the victim 85 images or videos that were sexually explicit in nature. Lentz also persuaded the victim to create and send multiple sexually explicit videos and images of themselves, and Lentz acknowledged that he knew the victim was a minor.

Officials say authorities executed a search warrant at Lentz's home in Lexington on August 8, 2023. Several electronic devices were seized in the search, including a computer, a cellphone, and multiple hard drives. Authorities said on those devices, they were able to locate hundreds of additional images and videos that Lentz obtained online of minors engaging in sexually explicit conduct.

Lentz faces a minimum of 15 years and a maximum of 30 years in prison for the production of child pornography and a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison for possession of child pornography. However, any sentence will be imposed by the Court after it considers the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and the federal sentencing statutes.

His sentencing date has yet to be determined.