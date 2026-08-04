Former Franklin County jail nurse sentenced to 1 month prison for lying under oath

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — A former nurse at the Franklin County Detention Center has been sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to perjury for lying under oath about medical care she claimed to have provided to an inmate who died in custody.

Sabina Trivette was sentenced to one month in federal prison and must report to Federal Medical Center (FMC) on Oct. 1 to begin serving her sentence.

Following her release, Trivette will serve seven months of home incarceration followed by one year of supervised release.

Trivette, who worked for Southern Health Partners, pleaded guilty to perjury in connection with the civil case surrounding the death of 21-year-old Dylan Stratton.

LEX 18 Investigates Former jail nurse pleads guilty to perjury in 2019 death of Franklin Co. inmate

Federal prosecutors said Trivette admitted she falsely testified during the lawsuit that she had performed medical evaluations on Stratton the day before he died at the Franklin County Detention Center.

The Franklin County Coroner ruled Stratton died from cardiac dysrhythmia, with obesity and drug use listed as contributing factors.

The perjury conviction stems from Trivette's false testimony about the medical care she claimed to have provided before Stratton's death.