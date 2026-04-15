Former Kentucky deputy pleads guilty to stealing cash during search, forcing dismissal of dozens of cases

STANFORD, Ky. (LEX 18) — Former Lincoln County Sheriff's deputy Ron Luster pleaded guilty Wednesday to charges including abuse of public trust after admitting he stole cash during the execution of a search warrant.

A news release from Commonwealth's Attorney David Dalton detailed that 55-year-old Luster, pleaded guilty to abuse of public trust, tampering with physical evidence, and first-degree official misconduct during a hearing in Lincoln Circuit Court.

Luster admitted that while conducting a search of a home in Lincoln County on March 29, 2025, he removed his body camera, rummaged through a bag containing cash, improperly removed a quantity of cash and shoved it into his pants pocket, and then placed his body camera back on.

The Kentucky State Police began an inquiry into Luster's conduct in February 2026 following a tip from defense counsel in a trafficking investigation, the release read. Lincoln County Sheriff Hines placed Luster on administrative leave on Feb. 4.

A grand jury indicted Luster on March 13, and Hines fired him the same day, according to Dalton.

"Due to Luster’s conduct, we had to dismiss dozens of cases which resulted in the loss of hundreds of hours of work by all levels of law enforcement. His conduct cannot go unpunished," Dalton said.

Dalton is recommending three years in prison for the offenses and stated he will oppose any form of probation, shock probation, or conditional release.

"The Defendant put everyone in a horrible position with his behavior. Officers need to be held to a higher standard and his conduct cast a shadow on the good efforts other officers," Dalton said.

Hines noted that the department has implemented new safeguards to prevent similar incidents.

"I have observed the men and women of my Office go through a range of emotions over the last couple of months. During this time I have reminded them, although it seems we are all receiving a black eye from this incident the burden falls on only one person. We have learned some valuable knowledge from this ordeal and have put into place safeguards to prevent similar occurrences. We are moving on from this and continuing our fight for a safer Lincoln County," Hines said.

Special Judge Reed set final sentencing for June 15 at 1 p.m. in Lincoln Circuit Court.

