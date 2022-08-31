Former Kentucky State Police trooper convicted of federal gun conspiracy charge

(LEX 18) — Former Kentucky State Police Lt. Col. Michael Crawford was found guilty at a federal trial Tuesday of conspiracy to "misappropriate weapons" belonging to the agency.

Crawford could face up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000, according to the office of the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Kentucky.

Crawford was indicted last March alongside former Scott County coroner John Goble in the alleged conspiracy to misappropriate 21 firearms belonging to KSP, including 19 shotguns and two M1A rifles, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. Goble pleaded guilty in May to conspiracy to commit theft of weapons and ammunition belonging to KSP.

Goble admitted that from 2014 to 2018 he agreed with Crawford to store KSP-owned ammunition worth about $40,000 in the basement of his office, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Goble also faces up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

At Crawford’s trial this week, there was a hung jury on his charge related to the alleged misappropriated ammunition.