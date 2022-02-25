Former Kentucky teacher sentenced more than 30 years in child porn, cyberstalking case

LONDON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A former Kentucky teacher, Charles Evans Hall Jr., was sentenced to more than 30 years in federal prison for producing child pornography and cyberstalking the student he victimized.

On Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Claria Horn Boom sentenced Hall to 370 months in federal prison.

A jury convicted the former Letcher County Middle School teacher in October. The jury deliberated for 30 minutes before finding Hall guilty.

A statement from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in London said Hall must serve 85 percent of his sentence and then will be on probation for life.

According to an account of events from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in London, in 2018 Charles Evans Hall persuaded the child to set up a secret Snapchat account to send him sexually explicit pictures and videos. The 48-year-old Hall, who taught at Letcher Middle School in Letcher County, also physically molested the minor.

Kentucky State Police seized Hall’s cell phone in November 2018, but he continued to stalk the girl online. Hall used Instagram to repeatedly contact her, asking her to destroy evidence and threatening her when she refused. Even after Hall was arrested he continued to cyberstalk the child through an intermediary, telling her to lie to law enforcement, the office said.