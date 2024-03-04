Former Laurel County Schools employee arrested, accused of sex crimes involving minors

LONDON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A former employee with Laurel County Schools has been arrested and is facing several charges, including sex crimes involving minors.

On Friday, March 1, officers with the London Police Department arrested 31-year-old William Trevor Goodson. Police say they opened their investigation a week prior after learning about allegations of inappropriate behavior between Goodson, an employee of the Laurel County School System, and students.

In a statement from Laurel County Schools, they say the district began an investigation after learning about the allegations and that Goodson was immediately placed on administrative leave. The district says Goodson resigned after the Laurel County Schools Police Department, in cooperation with the London Police Department, launched an investigation of the allegation.

Through the investigation, detectives with the London Police Department determined that there was sufficient evidence to support the allegations and obtained both search warrants and arrest warrants for Goodson.

Goodson is charged with the following:



First-degree sexual abuse

Procuring or promoting the use of a minor by electronic means

Unlawful transaction with a minor for illegal sexual activity

Use of a minor (under the age of 18) in a sexual performance

Goodson is being held in the Laurel County Detention Center.

The case remains under investigation by the London Police Department's Investigation Section.

"Laurel County Schools considers the safety, well-being, and trust of our students and parents to be the top priority," Laurel County Schools said in a statement. "We strive to provide a safe and conducive learning environment for all students, where our teachers and staff serve as positive role models. All allegations of misconduct are addressed without delay and in the best interest of our students."