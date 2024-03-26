Former Laurel County Schools employee indicted by grand jury for alleged sex crimes involving minors

LONDON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A grand jury has indicted a former employee with Laurel County Schools on several charges, including sex crimes involving minors.

The grand jury has indicted 31-year-old William Trevor Goodson on the following charges:



First-degree sexual abuse

Prohibited use of electronic means to induce a minor to engage in sexual or other prohibited activities

First-degree unlawful transaction with a minor

Use of a minor in a sexual performance

Third-degree rape

Goodson's trial date has also been set for July 29. A pretrial conference will take place on July 22.

The indictment comes following Goodson's arrest by the London Police Department on Friday, March 1. Police say they opened their investigation a week prior after learning about allegations of inappropriate behavior between Goodson, an employee of the Laurel County School System, and students.

The Sentinel-Echo reports that Goodson had been previously listed as an assistant coach for South Laurel High School Girls Basketball as well as a coach for South Laurel Middle.

In a statement from Laurel County Schools, they say the district began an investigation after learning about the allegations and that Goodson was immediately placed on administrative leave. The district says Goodson resigned after the Laurel County Schools Police Department, in cooperation with the London Police Department, launched an investigation of the allegation.

Through the investigation, detectives with the London Police Department determined that there was sufficient evidence to support the allegations and obtained both search warrants and arrest warrants for Goodson.

"Laurel County Schools considers the safety, well-being, and trust of our students and parents to be the top priority," Laurel County Schools said in a statement at the time. "We strive to provide a safe and conducive learning environment for all students, where our teachers and staff serve as positive role models. All allegations of misconduct are addressed without delay and in the best interest of our students."

Goodson is being held in the Laurel County Detention Center.