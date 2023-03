LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Former Lexington 1st district councilmember Michael Wilson was arrested Monday night and is now facing charges of terroristic threatening and wanton endangerment.

According to an arrest citation, Wilson said he was going to shoot a victim and then fired two shots in close proximity to the victim on Wilson Street, off Elm Tree Lane near East Third Street.

Wilson served as 1st district councilmember from 1986-1993.