Former Louisville doctor arrested on child porn charges, court documents reveal

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — A former University of Louisville Health doctor from Baltimore, Maryland was arrested in downtown Louisville on multiple counts of possessing and distributing child pornography, according to court documents.

Documents state that Bradford Lee Marsili, 35, was found in possession of 68 images and videos showing sexual performances by minors.

The illegal content was in his possession from June 22, 2024, through January 1, 2025, court records show.

Investigators say 10 of the images recovered from Marsili's phone were sent over social media.

Marsili faces 20 charges of possession of matter depicting a sexual performance by a minor and 10 charges of distribution of obscene matter.