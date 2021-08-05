Watch
NewsCrime

Actions

Former Louisville police officer pleads guilty to hitting kneeling protester in the head

items.[0].image.alt
Timothy D. Easley/AP
A louisville Metro Police cruiser sits outside the Second District station in Louisville, Ky., Tuesday, April 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)
Louisville Police Department
Posted at 1:46 PM, Aug 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-05 13:46:08-04

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A former Louisville police officer pleaded guilty Wednesday to striking a kneeling protester in the back of the head with a riot stick during protests over the death of Breonna Taylor last year.

Cory P. Evans pleaded guilty Wednesday to the charge of using unreasonable force on a detainee. The Department of Justice says Evans struck the protester while the person was kneeling with their hands in the air.

It occurred during the early nights of protests in Louisville in May 2020. Evans was downtown that night on curfew duty.

Evans faces up to 10 years in prison on a conviction.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

BBN Tonight

BBN Tonight