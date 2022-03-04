Former Madison County Detention Center captain federally indicted

(LEX 18) — A former captain at the Madison County Detention Center has been indicted on federal charges surrounding an allegation that he choked a person being held at the jail in November.

Gregory A. Evans is accused of using unnecessary force by assaulting and strangling a pretrial inmate at the jail and then writing a false report about the incident, according to the indictment. The inmate suffered bodily injury because of the incident.

Evans is accused of falsely reporting that before the assault the inmate failed to follow an order to “turn and face the wall” and tried to pull away from deputies, according to the indictment. In reality, Evans never ordered the inmate to turn and face the wall and the inmate never spun away or pulled from deputies, according to the indictment.

Evans is charged with deprivation of rights under the color of the law, falsification of records, and making a material false statement in a matter in federal jurisdiction, according to federal court records.

If convicted on all three counts, Evans could face up to 35 years in prison.