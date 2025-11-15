Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsCrime

Actions

Former Oldham County deputy judge/executive indicted on theft, misconduct charges

WCPO gavel
WCPO
WCPO gavel
Posted

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — A former Oldham County deputy judge/executive faces felony theft charges after allegedly using county resources for personal use, the Office of the Kentucky Attorney General reported.

According to the office, 40-yea-old Joseph Ender, was indicted by an Oldham County Grand Jury on one count of theft of services greater than $10,000, a Class C felony, and one count of official misconduct in the first degree, a Class A misdemeanor.

According to the indictment, Ender allegedly diverted equipment and employees from the Oldham County Road Department to complete work on his private property while serving in his official capacity.

The general's office announced the charges following an investigation by the Attorney General's Department of Criminal Investigations.

Ender is scheduled for arraignment on Jan. 8, 2026.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18