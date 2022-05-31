Former Paris police detective pleads guilty in child pornography case

(LEX 18) — A former Paris Police Department narcotics detective has pleaded guilty to production of child pornography, according to federal court records.

Christopher Wayne Livingood was charged in December with multiple counts related to the production, possession, distribution, and receipt of child pornography, according to court records.

Livingood pleaded guilty in federal court in Lexington on Friday. As part of the plea deal, his charges of possession, distribution, and receipt of child pornography will be dismissed.

In the plea agreement, Livingood admitted to taking images of himself sexually abusing an infant. He also admitted to sending those images to another person online, according to the plea agreement.

A December criminal complaint filed in the case detailed the allegations against Livingood. The complaint mentioned his previous work as a detective for the Paris Police Department “several years ago.”

Livingood is set to be sentenced on Sept. 16. The charge Livingood pleaded guilty to can carry a sentence of 15 to 30 years in prison, along with a fine of up to $250,000 and supervised release for five years to life, according to court records.