Former registered nurse accused of stealing morphine from nursing facility to plead guilty

(LEX 18) — Former registered nurse Abigail Hall, who was accused of stealing morphine from the Heritage Hall nursing facility in Anderson County in Aug. 2023, will plead guilty, according to court records.

According to the plea agreement, Hall will enter a guilty plea for count 1 of the indictment, charging a violation of tampering with a consumer product.

As a result, according to the agreement, "statutory punishment for count 1 is imprisonment for not more than 10 years, a fine of not more than $250,000, and a term of supervised release of not more than 3 years."

The agreement notes that the U.S. will dismiss counts 2 through 5 of the indictment.