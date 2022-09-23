Former Scott County coroner gets probation, house arrest sentence for role in stealing guns

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — Former Scott County Coroner John Goble has been sentenced for his role in stealing and storing weapons and ammunition from Kentucky State Police.

On Friday, he was sentenced to probation for two years, 12 months under house arrest, and a $10,000 fine. Goble pleaded guilty to the federal charges earlier this month.

Goble admitted to his role in working with others to steal from the KSP stockpile of weapons and ammunition. He resigned earlier this year after 20 years on the job when he admitted to working with troopers and storing the stolen items in his office.

Goble said he knew what he was doing was wrong and that the operation lasted for about four years with the stolen items totaling $40,000.

Back at the beginning of September 2022, Goble entered a guilty plea for having perjured himself. Goble testified to transporting organ donors' eyes out of state in a family member's car. Goble was driving a county-issued vehicle.

As part of the plea agreement, Goble will not be allowed to appeal the judge's sentencing decision.

He still has state charges and is scheduled to return to Scott Circuit Court on October 3rd.