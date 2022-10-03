Former Scott County coroner sentenced to five years probation for state charge of perjury

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — Former Scott County Coroner John Goble has been sentenced Monday to five years probation connected to a state charge of perjury.

The sentencing comes more than a week after he was sentenced on other federal charges. Goble was sentenced to two years probation, 12 months under house arrest, and a $10,000 fine for his role in stealing and storing weapons and ammunition from Kentucky State Police.

Goble admitted to his role in working with others to steal from the KSP stockpile of weapons and ammunition. He resigned earlier this year after 20 years on the job when he admitted to working with troopers and storing the stolen items in his office.

The former Scott County coroner was charged with perjury during a state trial in 2019, during which he testified to transporting organ donors' eyes out of state in a family member's car. Goble was driving a county-issued vehicle.

Goble said he knew what he was doing was wrong and that the operation lasted for about four years with the stolen items totaling $40,000.

As part of the plea agreement, Goble will not be allowed to appeal the judge's sentencing decision.