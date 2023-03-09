Watch Now
Former Somerset police officer indicted on several charges

Posted at 12:12 PM, Mar 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-09 12:12:49-05

SOMERSET, Ky. (LEX 18) — A retired captain of the Somerset Police Department was indicted Wednesday on several charges following a KSP investigation.

44-year-old Michael I. Correll is facing charges of burglary 1st degree; burglary 3rd degree (10counts); tampering with physical evidence (4 counts); abuse of public trust under $10,000; TBUT or DISP Controlled Substance U/$10,000 (2 counts); trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st Degree 1st, 2 or more grams, methamphetamine; receiving stolen property (firearm); official misconduct 1st degree; unlawful access to computer 1st degree.

The initial investigation began January 8 after Somerset Police Chief William Hunt became aware of suspicious activity involving Correll and requested the KSP begin an investigation into the incident.

Correll retired as a captain November 1, 2022.

He is lodged in the Pulaski County Detention Center.

