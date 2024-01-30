Former UK basketball star and NBA champion Rajon Rondo arrested on gun, drug charges in Indiana

(LEX 18) — Former University of Kentucky basketball player and NBA All-Star Rajon Rondo is facing gun and drug charges after he was arrested over the weekend in Indiana.

Indiana State Police arrested Rondo on Sunday, January 28, following a traffic stop on I-65. He's charged with unlawful carrying of a handgun, possession of marijuana, and possession of paraphernalia.

According to police, around 1:00 p.m. Sunday, a caller reported a black 2022 Tesla traveling recklessly on I-65 in Bartholomew County, Indiana.

A trooper later saw the vehicle entering Jackson County and initiated a traffic stop. According to court documents, a trooper pulled the car over because there was no license plate on the back of the vehicle.

After identifying 37-year-old Rondo as the driver, the trooper said they smelled marijuana coming from inside the vehicle. Troopers also noticed Rondo had a gun on him despite having a protective order in place against him.

Rondo was arrested and transported to the Jackson County Jail, where he paid a bond and was released. A juvenile in Rondo's vehicle was released to a family member.

He will soon be scheduled for an initial appearance in the Jackson County Superior Court. All three charges Rondo is facing are misdemeanors.

Rondo played for the Wildcats from 2004-06, leading the Cats to the 2005 SEC regular-season championship with a school-record 87 steals as a freshman, leaving his mark in the SEC with an SEC All-Freshman Team honor.

In his sophomore season, he led the Cats in assists with 167, total rebounds with 209, points scored with 380, and steals with 69.

He went on to be the 21st pick overall in the 2006 NBA Draft to the Phoenix Suns. Rondo's career lasted for 16 years, and he won championships with the Boston Celtics and LA Lakers.

In the NBA, he was a four-time NBA All-Star, has earned four NBA All-Defensive Team honors, was named to the 2012 All-NBA Team, and led the league in assists for three years and steals for one.