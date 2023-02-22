Former UK student caught on camera using racial slurs, kicking other student indicted

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A former University of Kentucky student who was caught on video calling another student racial slurs and kicking her has been indicted on multiple counts, according to court records.

The video of the incident went viral last year. In it, Sophia Rosing, who is white, can be seen repeatedly calling another student, Kylah Spring, a racial slur.

Spring, who is Black, was working the overnight shift at the front desk of Boyd Hall when Rosing tried to get into the building. Rosing appeared to be drunk, and Spring was required to call a resident advisor to check on her, Spring said in a TikTok video after the incident. Rosing became violent and called her racial slurs, Spring said in the video.

This week, a grand jury indicted Rosing on three counts of fourth-degree assault, and one count each of third-degree assault of a police officer, second-degree disorderly conduct, and alcohol intoxication.

The indictment accuses Rosing of kicking and hitting Spring, causing her physical injury. Rosing is also accused of biting and kicking a UK police officer, according to the indictment, as well as biting and hitting two other people.

The disorderly conduct charge stems from the accusation Rosing "engaged in fighting, violent and tumultuous behavior" in the lobby of Boyd Hall on UK's campus, according to the indictment.

Rosing is set to be arraigned on the charges on March 17.