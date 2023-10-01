Watch Now
Four people injured in shooting on North Mill Street

Posted at 8:09 AM, Oct 01, 2023
LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Four people were taken to a hospital after a shooting in Lexington.

Police say at around 1:40 a.m. Sunday, officers were called to the 100 block of North Mill Street for a shots fired call. When officers got there, they found four people with gunshot wounds.

One man has life-threatening injuries, according to police. Another man and two women had non-life threatening injuries. All four were transported to an area hospital.

Police don't have information available on a possible suspect or what led up to the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

