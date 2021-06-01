Fourth person charged in connection with 2019 murder on Osage Court in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A fourth person has been charged in connection with a homicide that occurred on Osage Court in Lexington on Dec. 10, 2019, police said.

Police said the 18-year-old suspect, whose name is not being released because he was a juvenile at the time of the shooting, has been charged with murder, assault, robbery and tampering with physical evidence.

Lexington police were called to the Osage Court shooting around 1:15 a.m. where they found two men who had been shot.

Damontrial Daquan Fulgham, 23, died from a gunshot wound, according to the coroner's office.

The 18-year-old suspect has also been charged in a shooting incident that occurred in the 900 block of Red Mile Road on Dec. 9, 2019.