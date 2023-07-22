Frankfort couple arrested after children allegedly found in 'deplorable' living conditions

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Frankfort couple has been arrested after authorities claim their children were found in "deplorable" living conditions.

40-year-old Gregory Johnson and 25-year-old Sara Hewitt-Johnson were arrested by the Franklin County Sheriff's Office Thursday afternoon.

Investigators say they were called to a home on Evergreen Road for a report of animal neglect. When deputies arrived, they say they found the home in "deplorable" living conditions including 2-3 feet of garbage piled in the basement, around the main bedroom, and around the home. A responding officer claims in a criminal complaint the home smelled of urine of filth upon arriving at the house.

They also found animal feces and urine ground into carpets and flooring, toilets filled with human waste, and cockroach nests in the corners of the ceiling and walls.

According to a criminal complaint, the "children were not clean and nor were their bedrooms, beds, or clothing."

The pair are being held in Franklin County Detention Center on child abuse, animal cruelty, and several other charges.