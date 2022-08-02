Frankfort couple faces animal abuse charges, accused of leaving seriously injured dog in dumpster

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Frankfort couple is facing animal torture charges, and we want to warn you, some of the details in this story are graphic.

Witnesses called around 6:00 p.m. Sunday night at the Country Hills Apartments.

They reportedly told police that Ethan Bolin carried a seriously hurt dog into the dumpster, telling witnesses this was the fourth dog that Briann Bolin had abused. Police later found blood inside the apartment.

Both of the Bolins were charged with torturing the dog. Ethan was also charged with evidence tampering and animal cruelty.