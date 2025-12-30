Frankfort man accused of shooting his brother before high-speed chase ensues

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Frankfort man is accused of shooting his brother Monday afternoon, leading to a police chase that ended at a local hospital where the victim sought treatment.

The Frankfort Police Department reported that police responded to a shooting in the 8000 block of John Davis Drive at around 4 p.m. on Dec. 29. Police said the suspect called 911 himself to report that he had shot his brother.

When officers arrived at the scene, they observed two people — a man and a woman — leaving the apartment building, police reported. The pair ignored police commands to stop, got into a vehicle and fled at high speed, driving recklessly and nearly causing a head-on collision with another officer, according to police.

Frankfort Police Officers and Franklin County Sheriff's Deputies pursued the vehicle onto Interstate 64 westbound. The driver continued to operate the vehicle recklessly, causing a collision on I-64 west of the Kentucky River Bridge, police said.

The chase continued onto US 127 northbound and then onto King's Daughter's Drive before ending at the local hospital. Officers then discovered that the driver had suffered a gunshot wound to the lower torso. The victim is currently in stable condition, police confirmed.

Meanwhile, officers at the original scene located the suspect at the residence and took him into custody without further incident. Police identified the suspect as 34-year-old Ryan M. Hill of Frankfort.

According to police, the preliminary investigation "suggests the shooting stemmed from an argument between the two individuals."

Police recovered a handgun at the scene along with other evidence. The investigation remains active and ongoing. Police added that Hill has been released and charges are pending.

