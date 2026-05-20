Frankfort man indicted on 2 counts of first-degree sexual abuse of a child in Mercer County

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Frankfort man faces two counts of first-degree sexual abuse after a Mercer County grand jury indicted him on charges he allegedly sexually abused a child on two separate occasions in July 2025.

According to the indictment, 33-year-old Tyler B. Hodge was indicted on April 21, 2026, in Mercer Circuit Court.

The indictment states that Hodge, who was 21 years of age or older at the time, subjected a person under 16 years of age to sexual contact on or about July 18, 2025, and again on or about July 19, 2025, both incidents occurring in Mercer County.

According to the indictment, a Kentucky State Police trooper appeared before the grand jury as a witness for the Commonwealth.

The court set bail at $10,000 cash. Conditions of Hodge's release include no new arrests or violations of law, attendance at all scheduled court appearances, no contact with the victim, and no contact with any minor children.