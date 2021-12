FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — Frankfort police are currently investigating a shooting on Owenton Avenue that occurred Thursday morning.

Police say there is no danger to the public.

We are currently investigating a shooting on Owenton Ave that occurred earlier this morning. Please avoid the area as the road will be closed for an extended amount of time. We will release more info as it is available. — Frankfort Police (@Frankfortpolice) December 9, 2021

Stay with LEX 18 for the latest updates.