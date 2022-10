FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Franklin County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man wanted for multiple sex crimes against a child.

In a Facebook post, police say they're looking for Autis Lee.

If you have any information, contact Detective Douglas Sutton at (502) 875-8740 or use the anonymous Text-A-Tip line at (502) 320-3306.

You can also contact your nearest law enforcement agency.