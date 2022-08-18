Frankfort school employee charged with promoting prostitution

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Second Street School employee was arrested Tuesday and charged with promoting prostitution.

According to a arrest citation, 36-year-old Albert Wade promised to pay a homeless couple money and for two nights of lodging at Days Inn if they agreed to allow him to video record them having sex.

Wade allegedly told the couple he was in the pornography industry and produced videos to post on the internet.

Frankfort Police Department Detective Guss Curtis interviewed Wade about the allegations at Second Street School, his current employment, on July 29. Wade allegedly admitted to offering to pay the couple after the video was produced; $100 after the video was produced if the video made $200.

Wade called Detective Curtis on August 4 about the investigation. Wade said he lied about being in the pornography industry and said he did not have access to any pornography websites that would generate money.

According to the citation, Wade admitted to video recording the couple but proceeded to delete the

videos after he claimed the lighting was bad in the room so the videos couldn't be produced.

Detective Curtis analyzed five videos from a cell phone extraction and observed one video in which Wade physically participated. Wade video recorded the homeless couple having sex strictly for self gratification with no intent to pay the couple the monetary value as he agreed upon, according to the citation.

Wade is charged with promoting prostitution (two or more prostitutes).

He is lodged in the Franklin County Regional Jail on a $10,000 full-cash bond.