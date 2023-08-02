Frankfort woman allegedly used stun gun on 6-year-old son twice

A Frankfort woman has been arrested after police say she allegedly used a stun gun on her 6-year-old son because he was misbehaving and wanted strawberry milk, a citation says.

Mary Cirillo is charged with criminal abuse in the first degree.

According to a citation, police say Cirillo let her boyfriend use a stun gun on her son in late June.

Cirillo admitted to police she allowed it because the child was misbehaving. She claims she wasn't trying to hurt her son, a citation says.

In July, police say Cirillo used the stun gun on her child. She allegedly told them she was high on meth and marijuana when she did it and wasn't in the right state of mind.

Cirillo said the child was acting up and wanted strawberry milk.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for August 8.

Her cash bond is set at $20,000.