Frankfort woman charged after driving with McDonald's employee clinging to car hood

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Frankfort woman faces multiple charges, including attempted assault and wanton endangerment, after police say she struck another woman with her car and drove off with the victim on the hood late on April 23.

A citation revealed that Autumn West was arrested on April 24 following the incident that began in a McDonald's parking lot on Versailles Road.

Frankfort Police responded to a collision at the restaurant around 11:48 p.m., the citation reported. Video footage and witness statements reportedly showed West's white 2016 Ford Fusion hit a parked car belonging to another woman, identified as a McDonald's employee.

The two women began arguing and when West attempted to leave, the other woman reportedly stepped in front of the vehicle. Police said West backed up, accelerated, stopped short, and then accelerated again, striking the woman and knocking her onto the hood of the car, according to the citation.

West then drove onto Versailles Road at a high rate of speed while the woman reportedly clung to the hood.

The woman detailed to police that West stopped on Lyons Drive, exited the vehicle, pulled her off the car by her hair, and attacked her. The woman managed to grab West's keys during the altercation before West chased her with a tire iron, the citation reported.

Officers located West in the driver's seat of her vehicle in the middle of the roadway on Lyons Drive.

West told officers she tried to leave after the initial collision because the other driver was furious. She claimed the woman jumped on her car and later assaulted her.

Police noted West was under the influence of alcohol and charged her with DUI. She also faces charges of first-degree criminal mischief, leaving the scene of an accident, first-degree wanton endangerment, attempted first-degree assault, fourth-degree assault, menacing, and insurance violations.

